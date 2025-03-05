WATCH: ‘עת הזמיר הגיע:’ Eyal Zamir Is Appointed As IDF’s 24th Chief Of Staff

The change of command ceremony for the new IDF Chief of Staff took place on Wednesday morning at the Kiryah in Tel Aviv, with Eyal Zamir first promoted to the rank of Lt. Gen. and then appointed as the IDF’s 24th chief of staff.

Outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, who served in his position for two years, announced his resignation from his position over a month ago “in light of my recognition of responsibility for the failure of the IDF on October 7th.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke first, noting: “Zamir, we have known each other for quite a few years,” he said. “I twice recommended you as Chief of Staff, and now for the third time ‘עת הזמיר הגיע.'” [The words עת הזמיר הגיע appear in Shir HaShirim, with some mefarshim interpreting the words as “the time for Geulah has come” or “the time for the destruction of our enemies has come.”]

Netanyahu also praised Zamir’s role as the director-general of the Defense Ministry during the ongoing war, during which he headed intensive efforts to procure vital weapons and initiated increased domestic weapons production.

“With the support of our friends in the US, first and foremost President Trump, we are bringing a lot of weapons into Israel that are critical to our security,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel is also ramping up its domestic defense production capacity. “This will reduce the pressure and dependence on outside actors,” he stressed.

Netanyahu also thanked outgoing Chief of Staff Halevi: “In the moment of significant trial, you mobilized the forces to withstand the severe blow. I saw you go out into the field. You acted in light of the decisions we made, hardly slept, not seeing your family for days and even weeks.”

Katz then spoke, warning Zamir that he “won’t even have one minute of grace.”

“The security challenges around us do not allow the new Chief of Staff even 100 minutes of grace. In fact, Eyal you don’t even have one minute of grace. The IDF is in the midst of a military campaign against enemies who have made Israel’s destruction their goal.”

Katz continued: “Israel’s security history throughout its years, and certainly in recent years, has taught us an undisputed fact: the ability to defend the State of Israel and its residents, and the commitment to ensure its continued existence, rely, to a large extent, on the ability to attack in the air, on land, and at sea. In order for the IDF to fulfill its purpose, there is no substitute for military initiative, creativity, cunning, and striving for contact. ‘If someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first’ – was already written in our sources thousands of years ago – and there is no doubt that this principle accurately reflects even today what is required and expected of IDF commanders and soldiers.”

Zamir began his speech by warning: “Hamas has not yet been defeated. This is a war for survival. We will continue the campaign to bring our hostages home and to achieve a decisive victory. The mission before me is clear: to lead the IDF to victory.”

