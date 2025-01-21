IDF Chief Of Staff & Head Of Southern Command Resign: “Oct. 7 Failure Will Accompany Me As Long As I Live”

DF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Tuesday notified Defense Minister Yisrael Katz that he intends to resign on March 6.

“I informed the Minister of Defense today that in light of my recognition of responsibility for the failure of the IDF on October 7th, I wish to conclude my role by March 6, 2025,” Halevi’s statement said.

“In the remaining time, I will complete the investigations [on Oct. 7] and prepare the IDF for security challenges. I will transfer command of the IDF in a comprehensive manner to my successor. I have sent a letter to the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister regarding this matter.”

The report comes after Defense Minister Betzalel Smotrich demanded that Halevi be dismissed as part of his conditions for his party to remain in the government despite its opposition to the ceasefire/hostage release deal.

Halevi’s letter stated: “In the last four decades, the mission of defending the security of the State of Israel has been a mission of my life. From a young soldier and commander to Chief of Staff, I found pride in my affiliation with the IDF. I saw it as a model organization and felt a heavy responsibility as one of the defenders of the State of Israel and its citizens.”

“I knew well that upon taking command of the IDF, I bore the great responsibility of ensuring that the IDF would be ready to stand the ultimate test of war, know how to deter its enemies, and where it had not neutralized a threat in advance – know how to separate enemies from civilians.”

“On the morning of October 7th, the IDF under my command failed in its mission to protect the citizens of Israel. The State of Israel paid a heavy and painful price – in human lives, in hostages, and injuries to bodies and souls. The acts of daring heroism by many – security forces, IDF soldiers and commanders, and brave civilians – were not enough to prevent the heavy disaster. My responsibility for this terrible failure accompanies me day by day, hour by hour, and will continue for the rest of my life.”

“The IDF knew how to rise from a very difficult starting point to intense fighting, for more than a year and three months, in seven different combat arenas. The military achievements of the IDF changed the Middle East. The IDF inflicted very severe damage on the military wing of Hamas and created the conditions for the return of hostages, caused an unprecedented blow to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and significantly weakened Iran and its regional activity.”

“The IDF defends the residents of the Golan Heights from the Syrian buffer and succeeded in destroying the main capabilities of the Syrian army. In the Yehuda and Shomron sector, the IDF operates daily and nightly on effective counter-terrorism missions. These achievements are far above any achievement discussed with the political echelon for each of the arenas, and this significance is stronger in light of the connection of the arenas.”

“These achievements belong first and foremost to the commanders and soldiers of the IDF. My troops, IDF fighters in regular service and reserves, from all parts of Israeli society, stood up for the just war, fought bravely and selflessly, and won every encounter with the enemy. We achieved these accomplishments at a heavy price. We suffered losses of our best fighters, the bereaved families expanded, and the war left wounds and scars among many. The IDF will forever be committed to the families and the memory of the fallen.”

“The objectives of the war have not yet been fully achieved. The IDF will continue to fight for the dismantling of Hamas and its governing capabilities, for the return of all hostages, and will strengthen the security conditions created to complete the safe return of residents of the south and north to their homes.”

“The IDF initiated and implemented an unprecedented and comprehensive investigation process during the war, for the purpose of learning and improvement, strengthening combat and defense capabilities, and as part of the commitment to the bereaved families, to the hostages and their families, and to the public as a whole.”

“In light of my recognition of my responsibility for the failure of the IDF on October 7 and at a time when the IDF recorded exceptional achievements and restored the deterrence and strength of the State of Israel, I wish to conclude my role on March 6, 2025. I made this decision long ago. Now, when the IDF is dominant in all combat arenas and an additional hostage return agreement has been put into action, the time has come. In the remaining time, I will complete the investigations and continue to strengthen the IDF’s readiness for upcoming challenges. In doing so, I will pass command of the IDF in a qualitative and orderly manner to my successor. I will always be a soldier of the State of Israel.”

Following Halevi’s announcement, Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the commander of the IDF’s Southern Command, also submitted a letter of resignation to Katz.

