US-Israeli Hostage’s Savta Pleads: “Recite Perek 22 Of Tehillim For The Hostages”

Varda Ben-Baruch, the grandmother of abducted IDF soldier Edan Alexander, made an emotional appeal to the public on Wednesday to join in tefillos for her grandson and for all the hostages who have not yet returned home.

Edan was born in Tel Aviv but grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey. After graduating from high school in 2022, he joined Golani as a lone soldier. On October 7, he was abducted from his base near the Gaza Strip. A Ynet report on Wednesday quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that the current US negotiations with Hamas are being carried out to ensure the release of Edan, the only US-Israeli hostage still alive, along with the bodies of four US-Israeli citizens.

In an interview with Kan Moreshet, Varda expressed her pain and great frustration with the ongoing situation: “We are in a state of anticipation and uncertainty for a year and a half – nothing is happening. We would expect the releases to continue, that they would be discussed all the time, but it’s simply stuck.”

Varda described the difficulty of not knowing the fate of her grandson: “What you know, I know. We have nothing to hold onto, no target date – just tefillah.”

She emphasizes that emunah is what sustains her and the rest of the family during this difficult time: “Emunah strengthens us, but it’s a daily test. I keep only good things in mind. I don’t want to fall into the abyss of hopelessness.”

She added that reciting Perek 22 of Tehillim: “למנצח על אילת השחר” has become a source of strength for her and many others: “I call on all of Am Yisrael to read this perek with us, to strengthen Edani from afar and give him the strength to survive.”

Varda described how the families of the hostages are working tirelessly to bring their loved ones back. “We run between meetings and interviews, the Knesset and public events – all for them. It’s not normal that they are still there, every day that passes is hell.” She notes that many families are also engaged in participating in the levayos of hostages who returned in coffins and paying shiva visits. “It’s a terrible time. I want to return to my anonymity, to my home, to my family – to a whole family.”

Varda added: “Edan came from the United States specifically to serve in the army and defend Israel. He enlisted at the age of 19 and has already ‘celebrated’ two birthdays in captivity. It’s incomprehensible.”

When asked how it is possible to function in daily life during such a time, she replied that the families are immersed in the endless struggle: “Everything we do is for them. We are constantly in action – there is no break.” However, she notes that the upcoming Chagim fill her with hope: “Halavei that Edan and all the hostages would already return for dinner tonight but if not, then for the Purim seudah. This is a month of nissim and I believe that in the zechus of our tefillos and efforts, this neis will still happen.”

“The hostages are not posters, they are not numbers – they are people with souls, dreams and desires. And their dream right now is very simple – to return home.

Varda concluded with a final appeal: “Daven with us. Don’t stop fighting for them.”

The public is asked to daven for a yeshua for Eden ben Yael and all the remaining hostages.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)