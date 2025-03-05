CRISIS UNFOLDING: Monsey Mosdos Administrators Hold Emergency Meeting to Address Financial Crisis

Facing mounting financial difficulties, administrators of Monsey’s mosdos held an urgent meeting on Wednesday afternoon, to discuss the worsening economic strain that is making it increasingly difficult to meet payroll obligations and cover operational expenses.

As the cost of living continues to rise and financial challenges weigh heavily on the broader community, local yeshivos and mosdos are experiencing unprecedented struggles to sustain themselves. Many administrators expressed concerns about their ability to pay rebbeim, teachers, and staff on time, warning that without immediate intervention, institutions may be forced to make difficult decisions.

“The financial burden on mosdos has reached a breaking point,” one administrator told YWN. “We are doing everything possible to keep our schools running, but when payroll is at risk, it becomes an emergency.”

During the meeting, administrators examined the root causes of the crisis, including increased operational costs, a decline in donor contributions, and economic challenges affecting families who are unable to meet tuition payments. Some yeshivos have already begun delaying payments or seeking emergency loans to stay afloat.

In an effort to find solutions, meeting participants discussed various strategies, including engaging with community leaders for additional support, and advocating for increased financial aid options.

“We recognize that our community is feeling the pressure, but the mosdos are the heart of our chinuch system,” another attendee told YWN. “Without immediate support, we fear that schools may not be able to continue operating as they do now.”

As financial uncertainty looms, administrators are urging the community to step up and assist in any way possible. Whether through increased tuition contributions, donations, or other forms of financial support, their message was clear: without swift action, Monsey’s mosdos could face an even deeper crisis in the months ahead.

Further discussions are expected in the coming weeks as leaders work to navigate this urgent situation.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME