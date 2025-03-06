Israeli Indicted for Transporting Terrorist Behind Bus Bombings in Bat Yam and Cholon

The Israel Police Prosecutions Division has filed an indictment against a resident of Cholon, accusing him of transporting a terrorist to Bat Yam, where explosives were placed on buses and later detonated prematurely last month in Cholon and Bat Yam.

According to Kan News, the defendant admitted to driving the terrorist twice on the same day in exchange for a payment of NIS 450, but he denied knowing that his passenger was involved in terrorist activity. Investigators determined that on the first trip, he took the terrorist to a West Bank checkpoint, and later in the day, he transported him again, this time from the checkpoint to Bat Yam.

During questioning, the defendant insisted that he had no knowledge of the terrorist’s intentions. He told investigators, “He sat next to me with the bag. I didn’t know that he had an explosive and that he was a terrorist.”

Despite the severity of the allegations, the judge ordered his release to house arrest, ruling that there was not enough evidence to prove he knowingly assisted in the attack.

Meanwhile, the terrorists responsible for planting the explosives remain at large.

