Iranian President Pezeshkian Defies Trump On Nuclear Program: “Do Whatever The Hell You Want”

In a fiery declaration underscoring the deepening tensions between Iran and the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected any negotiations with Washington under duress, delivering a blunt message to President Donald Trump: “Do whatever the hell you want.”

The defiant remarks, reported by Iranian state media, come as the U.S. ramps up its pressure campaign against Tehran, with Trump seeking a fresh nuclear agreement while simultaneously tightening economic sanctions.

“It is unacceptable for us that they [the U.S.] give orders and make threats,” Pezeshkian said. “I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want.”

The Iranian leader’s fiery rhetoric was reinforced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who doubled down on Iran’s refusal to be coerced into diplomacy. Last weekend, Khamenei declared that Tehran would not bow to pressure, just a day after Trump claimed to have sent a letter urging Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Despite expressing willingness to strike a deal with Tehran, Trump has revived his notorious “maximum pressure” strategy—an aggressive economic and diplomatic squeeze aimed at crippling Iran’s economy by slashing its oil exports to near zero. The move echoes the policies of his first term, which saw relations between Washington and Tehran spiral into a state of near-constant brinkmanship.

