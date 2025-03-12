Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America Call For Yom Tefillah Over Threats Being Faced By Bnei Yeshiva In Eretz Yisroel

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America has issued the belwo statement designating tomorrow, Ta’anis Esther, as a Yom Tefila for the hostages, with special focus on bnei yeshiva in Eretz Yisroel. Similar statements have been issued by the Moatzos Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisroel and of Degel HaTorah in Eretz Yisroel.

Agudas Yisroel also took the opportunity to request special tefilos on behalf of Shmuel ben Ita Etil, Rosh Yeshivas Philadelphia, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Horav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlita. The Rosh Hayeshiva’s condition has improved, but he still needs our tefilos.