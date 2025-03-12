Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America Call For Yom Tefillah Over Threats Being Faced By Bnei Yeshiva In Eretz Yisroel


The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America has issued the belwo statement designating tomorrow, Ta’anis Esther, as a Yom Tefila for the hostages, with special focus on bnei yeshiva in Eretz Yisroel. Similar statements have been issued by the Moatzos Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisroel and of Degel HaTorah in Eretz Yisroel.

Agudas Yisroel also took the opportunity to request special tefilos on behalf of Shmuel ben Ita Etil, Rosh Yeshivas Philadelphia, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Horav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlita. The Rosh Hayeshiva’s condition has improved, but he still needs our tefilos.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: Person Shot By Palestinian Terrorist Near Ariel, Manhunt Underway [VIDEOS]

RAKING IT IN: El Al’s Revenue Soared To Stunning $3.4 Billion In 2024, Shattered Profit Records

HaRav Dov Landau Endorses Shidduch Crisis Solution in Meeting with Rav Uri Deutsch

Israeli Official: “Israel Is Working Toward Normalization With Lebanon”

Theatrics In The White House: Trump Advisor Claims Biden’s Oval Office Was A Fabricated Illusion

“Tsurkov Was Transferred To Iran,” Iraqi Official Claims As US Ramps Up Pressure On Iraqi PM

WATCH: Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson’s “Bizarre And Twisted” Take On Middle East Conflicts

Iranian President Pezeshkian Defies Trump On Nuclear Program: “Do Whatever The Hell You Want”

WATCH: “The 1st Litvish Rebbe:” Uproar Over Song Sung By Thousands Of Bochurim At HaRav Sorotzkin’s Son’s Chasunah

NYC Mayor, NYPD Commissioner Visit Williamsburg Hatzolah [PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network