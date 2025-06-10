Judge On Suspect In Shul Arson: “The Suspicion Is Very High”

The judge accepted the prosecution’s request on Tuesday to extend the detention of the suspect in the arson of HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s shul, who was arrested by the police and Shin Bet on Monday evening.

The suspect’s identity remains under a court-imposed gag order and cannot be published at this time.

Until now, nearly all details of the investigation had been under a sweeping gag order, with only the existence of the case made public. The court has now lifted some of those restrictions, allowing additional information to be released.

While the suspect’s name remains under gag order, the court has permitted the publication of the fact that the suspect’s detention has been extended. It has also been confirmed that multiple investigative bodies are involved in the case, the level of suspicion is high, and the arson was carried out in two places.

The court further authorized the release of the charges attributed to the suspect: intentional arson of a structure, making threats, intentional property damage, and vandalism.

There is no indication that the incident was security-related or involved any foreign element. For now, the suspect will remain in custody.

