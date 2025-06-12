🚨 US Embassy Orders Employees In Israel Not To Leave Major Cities

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert on Thursday to US government employees in Israel as fear grows over a possible Israeli attack on Iran, which could possibly result in an immediate Iranian counterattack.

The alert states: “Due to the increased regional tensions, U.S. government employees and their family members are restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice.”

“Transit between these three areas, including to and from Ben Gurion Airport, is authorized. Transiting Route 1 to and from Allenby Bridge is also permitted.”

“The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness – including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning. The security environment is complex and can change quickly.”

“This is provided for your information as you make your own security plans.”

“In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank.”

On Wednesday, the Trump administration, fearing Iran would retaliate for an Israeli strike against US forces in the region, evacuated US employees from Iraq and authorized the departure of non-essential staff from embassies in Bahrain and Kuwait.

