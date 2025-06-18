Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH IT: IAF Does Over 600 Aerial Refuelings in Middle Eastern Skies


Since the beginning of “Operation Rising Lion”, dozens of IAF fighter jets have been operating in the skies of Iran and striking military targets belonging to the Iranian regime.

The IAF’s aerial refueling aircraft support these fighter jets, conducting dozens of sorties and performing over 600 aerial refuelings in the skies of the Middle East thus far.

Aerial refueling is a crucial component of the Israeli Air Force’s operations in Iran, enabling the continued maintenance of aerial superiority in the region.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BREAKING: New York Court Of Appeals Decides Yeshiva Case

Khamenei Threatens US With “Irreparable Consequences” If It Attacks Iran

New Details About The Magnitude Of The Neis In Bnei Brak

Wall Street Journal: Israel Is Running Low On Arrow Interceptor Missiles

In First Since Start Of War, Iran Downs Israeli Drone [Video]

Defense Minister Katz: “This Is How Dictatorships Fall”

IDF Admits: We Weren’t Ready For War Against Iran Until February

WATCH: First Flight Returns to Israel as Repatriation Effort Begins Since Iran War

IDF Strikes Iranian Nuclear and Missile Production Facilities in Tehran

PANIC IN PERSIA: Khamenei Tweets from His Bunker at 4:30 AM as Israeli Jets Shatter What’s Left of Iran’s Military

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network