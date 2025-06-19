Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 Trump Will Decide On ‘Direct Involvement’ In Iran Within 2 Weeks [VIDEOS]

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday,, April 7, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump says he will decide sometime in the next two weeks whether the U.S. will be “directly involved” in Israel’s campaign against Iran.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement during a Thursday press conference, reading a statement directly from Trump.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt quoted.

PRESS SEC: “Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the Supreme Leader.”

“Which would, of course, pose an existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the entire world.”

PRESS SEC: “President Trump is a peacemaker-in-chief. He is the peace-through-strength president, & so if there’s a chance for diplomacy, the President’s always going to grab it, but he’s not afraid to use strength as well.”

