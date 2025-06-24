TRAGEDY GROWS: MDA SPOKESPERSON UPDATE FROM BE’ER SHEVA:

TRAGEDY GROWS: MDA Spokesperson: Following the missile fire towards Israel:
As of 7:45, at the Beersheva missile impact site:
7 fatalities
2 moderately injured
20 minor injuries and anxiety.
MDA teams are continuing search and rescue operations.
