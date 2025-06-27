🚨 TRUMP: Gaza Ceasefire Possible Next Week [VIDEO]

Asked in the Oval Office about the potential of a ceasefire deal between Israel and leaders in Gaza, Trump said that one could go into effect “within the next week.”

“It’s a terrible situation,” he said, adding, “We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire.”

The president also told reporters, “I just spoke with some of the people involved,” but didn’t specify who he spoke with.

“It’s a terrible situation that’s going [in] Gaza… and we’re supplying a lot of money and a lot of food to that area because we have to,” Trump says,

“We’re, in theory, not involved in it, but we’re involved because people are dying,” he says. “I look at those crowds of people that have no food, no anything.”

He then laments that some of the aid is being stolen by “bad people,” but he says that the new GHF system is “pretty good.”