Bnei Brak Posek: “This Is Why A School In Pardes Katz Was Hit By A Missile”

The destruction in the Pardes Katz neighborhood of Bnei Brak. (Photo: Ari Kuperstock)

The Rav of the Divrei Shir shul in Bnei Brak, the esteemed posek Rav Yehuda Aryeh Dinner, addressed the Iranian missile strike on Bnei Brak in a shiur he gave and revealed the reason for the direct hit.

“To add to the chessed we experienced last week,” the Rav began, “I heard yesterday that you can see how everything is precise from Hakodash Baruch Hu—every explosion, every bomb, every missile—precise, precise.”

“They said that the school in Pardes Katz, on which the missile fell, I heard in the name of the Mashgiach of Tifereta, Harav Noach, HaRav HaTzaddik Rav Noah Palay shlita—that he said that the laying of concrete for that building about 40 years ago was on Shabbos.”

“The casting of that building was on Shabbos—that’s it, so that’s the answer. When there is Chillul Shabbos, there is no protection; there is no protection, my friends, everything is precise.”

Rav Dinner continued by saying, “My son Rav Ze’ev shlita, told me that he met an American Jew who told him that during the Gulf War, over 30 years ago, his parents really, really wanted him to return to America.

“He went to HaRav Shach, who told him, ‘Stay here.’ His parents pressed him a lot, he returned to America. After the war he returned here and went to HaRav Shach and said, ‘Rebbi, I was there, I  learned Torah there the entire time.”

“HaRav Shach answered him, ‘I’m not satisfied with that. I knew you would study all the time. Surely you had Torah all the time, but if you had stayed here, you would have had both Torah and kirvas Elokim. You missed out on the kirvas Elokim that we felt.”

“We really felt it now, my friends; these days we felt the Kirvas Elokim.

