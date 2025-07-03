EPIC TROLLING: Iran Tries to Keep Commander’s Identity Secret, So Mossad Turns It Into a Social Media Game

After two of its top emergency military commanders were swiftly eliminated within days — Gholam Ali Rashid in the opening strike of the war with Iran, followed by his replacement Ali Shadmani — Tehran thought it had a clever plan: simply keep the name of the next Khatam al-Anbiya chief a secret. If no one knows who he is, no one can target him.

But Israel’s Mossad had other ideas.

Enter Mossad Farsi, a now-notorious X account that has become Israel’s go-to platform for taunting the Iranian regime in Persian. On Tuesday, the account published a post that turned Iran’s attempt at secrecy into a guessing game for all to see.

“The Tasnim news agency announced that the Iranian regime will not publish the name of the new commander of Khatam al-Anbiya in order to protect him. Know that we know his actual name and are well acquainted with him,” Mossad Farsi teased. “Unfortunately, such basic information is being hidden from the Iranian people. Please send us your guesses regarding his name.”

The invitation was met with over 2,300 replies — a mix of defiance, threats against Israel, mockery of the stunt, and, of course, names. Among the contenders offered: Ahmad Vahidi, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s own son, Mojtaba.

Then, Mossad Farsi returned Wednesday with a follow-up. The account congratulated an Iranian user, Behnam Golipour, who had guessed “Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi” — a former deputy minister and IRGC Air Force commander with a U.S. sanctions badge of honor — as the secret appointee. “The lucky winner who successfully guessed the ‘secret’ name is Mr. Behnam. Please contact us privately to receive your prize,” Mossad Farsi posted.

Behnam, it seems, did not appreciate being dragged into Mossad’s trolling spectacle. Scrambling to distance himself from the unwanted attention, he took to his own account a few hours later to clarify that he accepts “no money or compensation from any individual, institution or organization” and insisted that the freedom of the Iranian people was reward enough.

As for Iran’s supposed plan to safeguard its leadership through anonymity? That appears to be going about as well as its previous two appointments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)