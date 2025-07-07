TRAGEDY IN KIRYAT ATA: R’ Menachem Moshe Weiskopf Z”L Niftar After Drowning Incident

A deep sense of shock and mourning has descended upon the Chareidi community in Kiryat Ata, following the sudden and tragic passing of R’ Menachem Moshe Weiskopf Z”L, one of the most prominent members of the city’s Litvish community. He was 75.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at the separate “Quiet Beach” in Haifa, where R’ Weiskopf lost consciousness while swimming. United Hatzalah and MDA medics rushed to the scene and began resuscitation efforts before evacuating him to Rambam Hospital in critical condition. Sadly, doctors were forced to pronounce his death shortly after.

R’ Menachem Moshe Weiskopf Z”L was born on 9 Cheshvan 5710 (1949) to his parents, R’ Zvi Z”L and Mrs. Zisel A”H. After his marriage, he settled in Kiryat Ata, where he quickly became a beloved and respected figure in the Chareidi community.

A man of truth and integrity, he was known for his humility, kindness, and devotion both to Hashem and to others. He was a fixture at the Chassidei HaYeshivos Shul in Kiryat Ata, always immersed in Torah learning and prayer. R’ Weiskopf raised a beautiful Torah family and was known for his dedication to instilling Torah values and yiras Shamayim in his children.

Professionally, he served as an accountant for the Migdalo Or institutions under the leadership of HaRav Yitzchak Dovid Grossman in Migdal HaEmek.

This marks the second tragedy to strike the Weiskopf family in a short time. Just last week, his nephew, HaRav Tzvi Hirsch Weiskopf Z”L of Givat Shaul, Yerushalayim, was Niftar after an extended illness at the age of 48. His brother, HaRav Eliezer of Haifa, now finds himself sitting shiva for a second time in as many weeks.

R’ Weiskopf leaves behind a remarkable family: his wife, one of the longtime educators at Beis Yaakov in Kiryat Ata; his sons, HaRav Mordechai and HaRav Zvi of Bnei Brak, and HaRav Yaakov of Yerushalayim; as well as his son-in-law, HaRav Nataniel Raskin of Rechasim.

The levayah took place tonight (Monday) at 10:30PM at the “Eretz HaChaim” Cemetery near the Abelin Junction, where the kevura was held.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

