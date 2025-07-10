Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

10 Jews Arrested In Iran Since War Are Still Imprisoned

Bris milah in Tehran this week. (Screenshot)

Iranian authorities are still holding 10 Jews in prison who were arrested after the war with Israel last month.

At least 35 Jews, residents of Tehran and Shiraz, were arrested for questioning about their ties with relatives in Israel following the end of the war. Although 25 were subsequently released, 10 of them remain in prison. International efforts are being made to save them.

In a conversation with sources in the Iranian community in the United States, B’Chadrei Chareidim was told, “The detainees are held in harsh conditions, completely cut off from their families. We appeal to Am Yisrael—daven for them. Recite Tehillim. Mention them in your tefillos. Only through the zehcus of Rachamei Shamayim will they be able to return to their homes.”

Meanwhile, the cycle of Jewish life in Iran continues. On Monday, the Chief Rabbi of Tehran, Rav Yehudah Gerami, served as the mohel at a bris in Tehran:

