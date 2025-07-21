Israeli Air Force Legend Brig. Gen. (Res.) Giora Even Epstein Passes Away at 87

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Giora Even Epstein, renowned as the Israeli Air Force’s most decorated fighter pilot and the world’s top supersonic jet ace, passed away on Shabbos at the age of 87. Even Epstein, affectionately known as “Hawkeye,” earned a legendary status for his unmatched aerial combat record, credited with shooting down 17 enemy aircraft—16 Egyptian fighter jets and one Egyptian helicopter.

Even Epstein’s illustrious career spanned from 1961 to 1997, and his exploits in the Israeli Air Force (IAF) made him one of the most respected figures in military aviation history. His service began in 1956 when he was initially rejected from the IAF flight school due to medical reasons and enlisted as a paratrooper. Undeterred, he reapplied after completing his mandatory service, eventually graduating with honors from flight school in 1963.

His combat debut came during the 1967 Six-Day War, where he scored his first kill, shooting down an Egyptian Sukhoi-7 fighter jet while flying a French-made Dassault Mirage III. The following years saw him become a celebrated “flying ace” after downing four additional Egyptian aircraft during the War of Attrition.

Epstein’s most defining moments came during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, where he achieved a remarkable 12 kills—11 fighter jets and one helicopter—cementing his reputation as the “ace of aces” of the supersonic jet era.

His success in the Yom Kippur War earned him the Medal of Distinguished Service, one of Israel’s highest military honors.

Epstein went on to serve as the commander of the IAF’s 117 Squadron before retiring from regular service in 1977. He continued to serve in the reserves for several decades, amassing thousands of flight hours, including in the F-16.

Epstein’s retirement in 1997 marked the end of an extraordinary 40-year career with the Israeli military. After retiring from active service, Even Epstein transitioned to a commercial pilot career with El Al.

His exceptional contributions to Israel’s defense were recognized in 2018, when he was promoted to the rank of brigadier general by then-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

