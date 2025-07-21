Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

At Least 6 Executed: Iranian Regime Is Terrorizing Its Citizens In Wake Of War

Protestors against the Iranian regime. (Iran International)

Following 12 days of fighting between Iran and Israel, the Ayatollah regime in Tehran has significantly increased its repression of its citizens to a degree not seen for years.

The face of the capital, Tehran, has changed: the city streets are filled with military checkpoints, Revolutionary Guards armed forces, and the Basij militia, and the police raid homes, arresting citizens for no apparent reason, as reported by Walla.

Javad, a 36-year-old software engineer living in Tehran, told the UK’s Telegraph that since the end of the war, he has to wake up half an hour earlier every morning just to get through the series of checkpoints on his way to work, in scenes reminiscent of Baghdad or Damascus. “They stop me at the same checkpoint every day—armed, in every square,” he said. “They pick up people randomly, just to terrorize them.”

Following the ceasefire in June, Iran launched an unprecedented wave of arrests. The authorities claim to have uncovered Mossad spy networks operating within the country, and hundreds of residents have been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

At least six residents have already been executed in what the Amnesty human rights organization has described as “trials conducted in a ridiculous and unfair manner.”

Even senior regime officials do not feel safe. Abdullah Shahbazi, a former senior intelligence official, said that the situation today is “beyond imagination” compared to the situation before the war with Israel. “Senior government officials at the highest levels exchange safe houses every night and avoid using telephones for fear of assassination,” he said. “What has become clear to all of us is that there is extensive Mossad activity on the ground inside Iran.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

CHASDEI HASHEM: 12 Camp SCHI Counselors Hospitalized After Major Crash in Pennsylvania; No Serious Injuries Reported

Hannity Warns of “Mass Exodus” from NYC if Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race, Citing Business Flight to Florida

Israelis Detained in Belgium Over Gaza War Crimes Claims, Quickly Released

WATCH: Leftist Crackpot Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams GOP Loyalty to “Wannabe Hitler” Trump

Defense Minister Katz Responds To US Criticism Of Strikes In Syria To Defend The Druze

Elections This Week: Yuli Edelstein To Be Ousted From His Position Amid Chareidi Draft Law Crisis

In First, IDF Attacks Houthi Targets In Yemen Via Drones

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network