Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iranian Foreign Minister: “We”ll Never Give Up Enrichment;” Trump: “We’ll Attack Again If Necessary!”

White House photo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi admitted on Tuesday that Iran’s nuclear facilities were seriously damaged but stressed that his country will never give up enriching uranium.

In an interview with Fox News, Araqchi said, “Our facilities have been damaged—seriously damaged, the extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organization.”

“We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists,” he stressed. “And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride. Our enrichment is so dear to us.”

President Trump responded on Truth Social to Aragchi’s statements about the damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities, writing, “Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WSJ: Israeli-Backed Cyberattacks Paralyzed Revolutionary Guards, Burned $90 Million In Crypto

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

CHASDEI HASHEM: 12 Camp SCHI Counselors Hospitalized After Major Crash in Pennsylvania; No Serious Injuries Reported

Hannity Warns of “Mass Exodus” from NYC if Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race, Citing Business Flight to Florida

Israelis Detained in Belgium Over Gaza War Crimes Claims, Quickly Released

WATCH: Leftist Crackpot Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams GOP Loyalty to “Wannabe Hitler” Trump

Defense Minister Katz Responds To US Criticism Of Strikes In Syria To Defend The Druze

Elections This Week: Yuli Edelstein To Be Ousted From His Position Amid Chareidi Draft Law Crisis

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network