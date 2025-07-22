Iranian Foreign Minister: “We”ll Never Give Up Enrichment;” Trump: “We’ll Attack Again If Necessary!”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi admitted on Tuesday that Iran’s nuclear facilities were seriously damaged but stressed that his country will never give up enriching uranium.

In an interview with Fox News, Araqchi said, “Our facilities have been damaged—seriously damaged, the extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organization.”

“We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists,” he stressed. “And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride. Our enrichment is so dear to us.”

President Trump responded on Truth Social to Aragchi’s statements about the damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities, writing, “Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)