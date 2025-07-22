Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Chief: “The War In Gaza Is One Of The Most Complex The IDF Has Ever Faced”

Situational assessment meeting. (IDF spokesperson)

The IDF held a comprehensive situational assessment meeting on Monday at which security, intelligence, and strategic issues in all arenas were discussed.

It was the first meeting of its kind in about two years.

During IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s speech, he emphasized that the IDF must be prepared for the continuation of an extensive war campaign, while maneuvering in a complex and multi-arena security reality.

Zamir said, “The IDF must operate offensively in a number of arenas alongside essential defense in all arenas and along our borders. We will continue to maintain air superiority and advance intelligence efforts.”

Addressing the prolonged war in Gaza, Zamir said, “The war in the Gaza Strip is one of the most complex the IDF has ever faced. We’ve accomplished very great achievements. The Southern Command continues to lead with regular and reserve brigades that operate on a daily basis, offensively and defensively. We are paying a heavy price in battle—we saw that just today. We will continue and act to achieve our goals—the return of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas.”

“We are operating in multiple arenas. We will continue to weaken and prevent Syria and Hezbollah from reaching strategic capabilities and maintain our freedom of action. We are operating in Yehudah and Shomron and continuing our constant battle against terrorism. Iran and its axis remain in in our sights—the war against Iran is not over.”

