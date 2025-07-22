Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Strike Killed Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Hours Before Ceasefire, Report Says


An Israeli missile strike in the final hours before last month’s ceasefire reportedly killed a senior Iranian nuclear scientist at the heart of the country’s clandestine weapons program, according to a new report by the opposition-linked outlet Iran International.

The scientist, Mohammad Reza Sadighi, was described as a leading explosives expert central to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Iran International labeled him “Iran’s hope for acquiring a nuclear bomb,” citing his decades-long involvement in developing the explosive core of a nuclear weapon.

The strike occurred at approximately 1:07 a.m. on June 23 in the city of Astaneh Ashrafieh in Gilan province, northwest of Tehran — less than three hours before the ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect. Witnesses told the outlet they heard a small plane and a fighter jet in the area shortly before the explosions rocked the neighborhood.

Although Sadighi was publicly presented as a Defense Ministry researcher involved in Iran’s COVID-19 vaccine development, Iran International reported that this was a cover for his real work in the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program. His family, according to the outlet, was unaware of the true nature of his activities.

A trained nuclear engineer, Sadighi held a doctorate and was affiliated with Malek Ashtar University of Technology — a Defense Ministry-run institution long linked to Iran’s weapons development efforts. He previously led the Research and Technology Center for Advanced Chemical Materials, a division connected to nuclear explosives work, and chaired a chemical company supplying materials for weapons production.

Sadighi’s involvement reportedly extended to advanced computer modeling of explosive tests and simulations essential to nuclear weapons design. Documents bearing his name were among the trove seized during Israel’s 2018 raid on Iran’s nuclear archive, according to Iran International.

The scientist had narrowly escaped death on the war’s opening day, June 13, in an earlier Israeli strike that killed nine other Iranian nuclear experts. Sadighi’s 17-year-old son died in that attack. He subsequently went into hiding at his father-in-law’s home, where he was ultimately killed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

As Arrests Of Bnei Yeshivos Loom, Va’ad Hayeshivos Issues Instructions For Bein Hazemanim

NISSIM IN KIRYAS JOEL: Crane Collapses Onto Van—No Injuries Reported

3 Chareidim Arrested At Chillul Kevarim Protest Transferred To Military Police; Peleg Yerushalmi Announces Huge Protest

DRAMA IN GREECE: 1,600 Israelis Stuck On Ship For Hours Due To 200 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Is The Mossad Behind The Wave Of Mysterious Fires & Explosions In Iran In Recent Weeks?

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Explosion In Southern Gaza

Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

WSJ: Israeli-Backed Cyberattacks Paralyzed Revolutionary Guards, Burned $90 Million In Crypto

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network