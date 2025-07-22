Following Israel’s Attack: Houthis Fire Two Missiles At Israel, Both Intercepted

The Houthis in Yemen launched a missile at Israel early Tuesday afternoon.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the missile was intercepted outside Israel, and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Traffic at Ben-Gurion was halted for a short while.

Earlier on Tuesday, at about 5:50 a.m., the Houthis fired a missile at Israel, triggering sirens in many cities and yishuvim in central Israel, the Sharon, and the Jerusalem area, waking up millions of Israelis.

Shortly later, the IDF spokesperson said that the Air Force intercepted one missile from Yemen. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Houthi fire came less than 24 hours after the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on the Hodeidah port in Yemen on Monday.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)