Former Amb. Erdan Praises Trump’s Decision: “The Next Step Is Defunding & Entirely Replacing The UN”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded to US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of UNESCO due to its anti-America, anti-Israel, and woke agenda.

“We welcome the US administration’s decision to withdraw from UNESCO,” he wrote.

“This is a necessary step, designed to promote justice and Israel’s right for fair treatment in the UN system, a right which has often been trampled due to politicization in this arena.

“Singling out Israel and politicization by member states must end, in this and all professional UN agencies.

“Israel thanks the US for its moral support and leadership, especially in the multilateral arena which is plagued with anti-Israel discrimination. The United Nations requires fundamental reforms in order to remain relevant.”

Former US Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan responded by stating: “Thank you, President Trump, for taking this critical step toward defunding the biased UN, an institution that bends over backward to serve terrorists and rogue regimes. The next step is clear: the UN must be entirely defunded, dismantled, and replaced with a League of Democracies that defends the values and security of the free world.”

