COLUMBIA CRACKS DOWN: Dozens Suspended, Expelled Over Anti-Israel Library Takeover and Campus Encampment

Columbia University is handing down sweeping disciplinary action against more than 70 students tied to two of the most disruptive protests in its recent history: the takeover of Butler Library in May 2025 and the sprawling anti-Israel encampment that gripped the Morningside Heights campus last spring.

Speaking to the NY Post, sources familiar with the proceedings said the majority of students will face suspensions ranging from one to three years, with several expelled outright following a probe by the University Judicial Board. Most of those suspended are expected to serve two-year terms.

The suspensions come after the Trump administration cut $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University in March, citing the university’s failure to address antisemitism on campus

The crackdown follows a dramatic May 7 incident in which demonstrators stormed Butler Library, interrupting students preparing for final exams. Protesters — many wearing keffiyehs and chanting “Free, free Palestine” — banged drums, clapped, and waved Palestinian flags throughout the library during a five-hour standoff. Tables were marked with tape, walls were defaced, and chaos reigned until police intervened. Two public safety officers were injured in the initial surge.

Acting Columbia President Claire Shipman, facing mounting concern over campus safety, authorized the NYPD to intervene. Dozens of protesters were zip-tied and removed from the scene, an image that quickly circulated in national media.

The Butler Library chaos came a year after Columbia endured weeks of upheaval during a tent encampment that drew fierce criticism — and praise — for its vocal opposition to Israel and its impact on campus life.

In a statement released Monday, Columbia explained the disciplinary actions as necessary for preserving the university’s academic mission.

“To create a thriving academic community, there must be respect for each other and the institution’s fundamental work, policies, and rules,” a university spokesperson said. “Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of University policies and Rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)