PA Official Meets U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee in Ramallah Amid Deepening Crisis

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh met Tuesday with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in Ramallah — the first such high-level meeting between the Palestinian leadership and a Trump-appointed diplomat.

The meeting marks a shift from the PA’s posture during President Donald Trump’s first term, when officials, including then-Ambassador David Friedman, were openly boycotted by Ramallah for their strong pro-settlement views. Huckabee, who assumed the ambassadorship during Trump’s second term, shares similar views regarding Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank. Nonetheless, Tuesday’s meeting signals a pragmatic turn in the PA’s approach, reflecting growing desperation as its political standing and economic viability continue to deteriorate.

According to a statement shared on social media by Sheikh, the two discussed a range of urgent regional issues, with a particular focus on the war in Gaza. Sheikh emphasized the importance of securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, while also pressing for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, where reports of deaths linked to malnutrition continue to mount.

The conversation also addressed the Palestinian Authority’s spiraling financial crisis, the dire economic situation in the West Bank, and the rising tide of violence by Israeli settlers, which Palestinian officials say has gone unchecked.

“Ways to strengthen bilateral relations were explored, as well as the importance of the American role in achieving stability, security, and peace in the region,” Sheikh wrote.

The meeting comes at a moment of growing concern over the PA’s stability, with international actors warning that further deterioration could lead to a complete breakdown of governance in the West Bank. Ramallah has recently increased its outreach to both Arab and Western governments, hoping to secure renewed political support and economic aid amid mounting internal pressure and Israeli sanctions.

While the gesture of hosting Huckabee is unlikely to sit well with some factions inside the Palestinian leadership, it may reflect a broader recognition that engagement with U.S. officials — regardless of political affiliation — is necessary for the PA’s survival.

