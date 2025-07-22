“YOU’RE A ZIONIST!”: NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Mamdani’s “Joke” Sparks “Code Red” Situation Among Jewish New Yorkers

Queens Assemblyman and Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is facing a firestorm of backlash after a resurfaced video shows him mocking Zionists during a 2023 speech before the Democratic Socialists of America — the latest flashpoint in a long trail of anti-Israel comments that critics say cross into outright antisemitism.

In the video, Mamdani tells the crowd, “If you don’t clap for El-Yateem, you’re a Zionist!” — referring to Khader El-Yateem, a Lutheran pastor and Palestinian activist who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2017.

“The turning of ‘Zionist’ into a slur in mainstream western liberal spaces is the most significant antisemitic development of the 21st century,” said Blake Flayton, a Jewish activist and host of the podcast We Should All Be Zionists, who first posted the clip to social media. “This man is about to be mayor of New York,” Flayton warned. “I don’t think people yet understand how much of a code red situation this is.”

Democratic Majority for Israel co-founder Todd Richman called Mamdani’s remarks “disgusting,” saying, “Enough of the ‘I’ll protect the Jewish community.’ I’m sorry, but I don’t believe him. He has been perpetuating an anti-Zionist and therefore anti-Jewish agenda since college.”

The video is just the latest in a series of comments and positions that have alarmed pro-Israel New Yorkers. Mamdani has been an outspoken supporter of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as antisemitic for targeting the world’s only Jewish state. In 2023, Mamdani led a pro-Palestinian rally where he chanted “BDS!” and publicly condemned fellow Democrats who traveled to Israel.

During that same DSA speech, Mamdani doubled down on his ideology: “We mean what we say when we say we have a socialist politic. It is consistent, it is universal, and it stands for justice in every place with no exception.” Critics say his version of “justice” seems to single out Israel for condemnation.

Though Mamdani’s has not commented on the newly resurfaced footage, the candidate has previously refused to condemn radical slogans like “globalize the intifada,” only later saying he now discourages their use after meeting with Jewish leaders. He also once appeared to defend al Qaeda propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki in a series of 2015 tweets, blaming the U.S. for his radicalization.

Since winning the Democratic primary, Mamdani has been on a calculated charm offensive, meeting with Jewish leaders and business executives in an attempt to broaden his base ahead of the November general election. But his past is proving difficult to outrun.

