On the eve of Rosh Chodesh Av, HaRav David Yosef shlit”a has called upon the tzibbur to be mispallel for the return of the captives. Joining in this call are the Mara d’Asra of Bnei Brak, HaRav Moshe Ben Shimon shlit”a, and Harav Shlomo Machpud shlit”a.