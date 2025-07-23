Since Start Of War In Gaza, 17% Of Fallen IDF Soldiers Died In Accidents

The IDF has identified an increase in operational accidents in recent weeks, and especially since the resumption of battle in Gaza in March.

The accidents include the explosion of weapons and ammunition, friendly fire incidents, and traffic accidents in combat zones.

According to a Kan News report, at least 77 of 451 fallen IDF soldiers (17%) since the beginning of the war were killed in operational accidents.

Thirty-one soldiers were killed by friendly fire, 28 from accidents involving weapons, arms, or ammunition, seven in accidents involving military vehicles, six from firearm irregularities, and five in work-related or weather-related incidents.

There has also been a sharp increase in the number of injuries, with the IDF reporting about 1,600 soldiers wounded since the start of the war.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)