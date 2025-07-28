Likud MK: “We Are A Disturbed Nation That Provides Food To Our Enemy”

Likud MK Moshe Saada slammed the government’s decision over the weekend to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and suspend military activity every day from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. “for humanitarian needs.”

It should be noted that this is the first time in history that a country is providing aid to its enemy during a war. Additionally, implementing a siege against an enemy is legal under international law as a method of warfare.

Speaking in an interview on Monday with 103FM, Saada said, “This is an immoral, unethical policy. This policy funds, arms, and recruits fighters for Hamas to fight our children. We need to tell the truth: Israel is transferring humanitarian aid that ultimately reaches Hamas—funding, arming, and recruiting Hamas fighters.”

“What needs to be done is to establish a humanitarian zone and say to the citizens, ‘Whoever wants to separate themselves from Hamas, go out to a humanitarian zone.’ There, under complete IDF control, there is water, energy, food, and health, and the world will see that, and whoever remains and shelters Hamas has one fate. A siege will be imposed there.”

“I searched in history; there is no place in the world where, during a war, a country fighting an enemy supplies food to it. Such a thing has not occurred in history, not in ancient times and not in modern times. It’s incomprehensible. We’re a nation with a disorder that distributes food to its enemy in order to fund and arm it.”

“Israel should have conquered the Strip from one end to the other a long time ago and imposed military rule. The IDF needs to distribute the food because whoever distributes the bread is the sovereign in the territory.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)