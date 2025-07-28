Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Supreme Court’s Persecution Of Chareidim Continues: Funding For Yeshivos For At-Risk Youth Halted

Illustrative. Photo: Yaakov Lederman

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that funding for yeshivos catering to at-risk Chareidi youth who wish to learn Torah but do not fit into regular frameworks will be discontinued.

The ruling came in response to a petition by the left-wing Free Israel movement.

The petition slammed the yeshivos for at-risk Chareidi youth as “intended to keep alienated youth as part of Chareidi society.”

The funding for these yeshivas stands at NIS 35 million per year from the Ministry of Welfare alone. And with total funding, it reached a high last year of NIS 73 million.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UNBELIEVABLE: Israeli Sources Behind Hundreds Of Libelous Claims Against Jewish State Worldwide

CNN: U.S. Used A Quarter Of Its Thaad Interceptors In Israel-Iran War, Revealing Supply Gap

Iran Still Holding 5 Jews In Custody, Including NY Resident, Another American Jew Released On Bail

Clashes At Kosel: Women Of The Wall Hide Sefer Torah In Baby Carrier, Kosel Usher Evacuated To Hospital

Trump Slams Global Silence on U.S. Gaza Aid: “We Gave $60 Million—Nobody Said Thank You”

STILL IN MILITARY JAIL: Detention Of 3 Avreichim Arrested At Protest Extended

Huckabee: “Is The UN, NYT, And Hamas All Happy Now? I’m Sure Hamas Is”

Israeli Crippled Iran’s “Doomsday” EMP and Hydrogen Bomb Programs During Operation Rising Lion, Report Says

“Tough But Fair”: Trump Hails Landmark U.S.-EU Trade Victory With 15% Tariff Cap to Avert Economic Clash

🚨 TEHILLIM: Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky’s Condition Worsens

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network