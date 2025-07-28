Supreme Court’s Persecution Of Chareidim Continues: Funding For Yeshivos For At-Risk Youth Halted

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that funding for yeshivos catering to at-risk Chareidi youth who wish to learn Torah but do not fit into regular frameworks will be discontinued.

The ruling came in response to a petition by the left-wing Free Israel movement.

The petition slammed the yeshivos for at-risk Chareidi youth as “intended to keep alienated youth as part of Chareidi society.”

The funding for these yeshivas stands at NIS 35 million per year from the Ministry of Welfare alone. And with total funding, it reached a high last year of NIS 73 million.

