Harav Hirsch To Jailed Bochurim: “How Lucky You Are For Being ‘Caught’ For Torah; Don’t Fear Them”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch sent a personal letter of chizzuk to the two brothers, Rafael and Baruch Yitzchakoff, students of the Maorot HaTorah yeshiva in Kiryat Yearim, who were arrested in the dead of night on Tuesday by military police officers who raided their home in Tel Aviv.

It should be noted that the bochur who was arrested overnight Wednesday was sentenced on Thursday to 10 days in military prison. There are currently six bnei Torah in military prison: the three arrested this week and three bnei yeshivos who were arrested at a protest against chillul kevarim about two weeks ago and have been sitting in prison since then. Their detention was extended on Thursday.

The letter was delivered by the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Yehoshua Eichenstein, who went to visit the bochurim in the detention center on behalf of the Ezram U’Meginam organization, which works to assist bnei Torah with legal issues related to the draft.

The letter states, “To the esteemed brothers, the sons of the Yitzchakoff family: How fortunate you are that you were ‘caught’ for Torah matters, that you are not afraid to disconnect yourselves from the source of life. This trial is worth sacrificing an hour of life for eternal life, and it will bring you special Siyata Dishmaya.”

“You are pioneers at the head of the camp against the actions and harsh decrees against the existence of the Olam HaTorah, which is our entire purpose in life, and its study in taharah is what sustains and protects our existence here in Eretz Yisrael, as the passuk at the end of Kedoshim says, ‘And you shall keep all My statutes, etc., lest the land vomit you out.'”

“Let your heart not be faint; do not fear or be dismayed by them; stand strong in your spirit. Hashem is with you, Giborei Chayil. And b’ezras Hashem, we will make every effort to take care of you and the rest of the holy bnei yeshivos, the sustainers of the world.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)