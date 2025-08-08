Waterbury Police Chief Visits Catskills to Strengthen Ties with Jewish Community

On Monday, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo, accompanied by Lieutenant and Chief’s Aide Rob Raad and Waterbury Hatzalah coordinators toured the Catskills to strengthen ties with the Waterbury Jewish community.

The visit began at Taam Eden Bakery in Monticello, where they were welcomed by Catskills Hatzalah Coordinator Yidel Feig. The group then continued to the Hatzalah Air Hangar, where they were greeted by CEO and Chief Pilot Paramedic Eli Rowe.

The delegation proceeded to the Sullivan County 911 Communications Headquarters for a meeting with Communications Chief and EMS Coordinator Alex Rau, and then visited Camp HASC to meet with staff and campers. During the visit, Chief Spagnolo presented a variety of gifts brought on behalf of the Waterbury Police Department to be distributed to the campers—a gesture that was warmly received by all.

The day concluded with a brunch in Monticello with Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff, hosted by community askan and Catskills Hatzalah volunteer Shimmy Stern.

Special thanks to Simcha Bernath and Baruch Ber Bender for their efforts in coordinating the visit and helping arrange the meetings, and to Akiva Tepper at Camp HASC—a paramedic with NY and Waterbury Hatzalah—for his assistance and hospitality.

