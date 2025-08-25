In Rare Statement In Support Of Lebanon, PM Says IDF Will Withdraw If Hezbollah Is Disarmed

Israel issued an unusual statement of support for the Lebanese government on Monday in wake of its efforts to work toward the disarmament of Hezbollah.

The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Israel acknowledges the significant step taken by the Lebanese government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam.”

“The recent decision by the Council of Ministers to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 was a momentous decision. It marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and restore the authority of its state institutions, military, and governance—free from the influence of non-state actors.”

“In light of this important development, Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations. If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism.”

“Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations.”

Netanyahu on Sunday met with the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Tom Barrack, as part of Washington’s efforts to promote a security arrangement that includes Israel, Syria, and Lebanon.

The meeting was also attended by Morgan Ortagus, the former U.S. envoy to the region, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

