Irish Boycott Of Teva? Rep. Fine : “Let Them Use Palestinian Meds”

Over 50 consultants at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) have called on Ireland to stop using medicines manufactured by Israel if “viable alternatives” exist due to Israel’s alleged “genocide,” The Irish Times reported over the weekend.

According to the report, Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals, which is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic and specialist drugs, is one of the largest suppliers of generic medications to the Health Service Executive (HSE), Ireland’s publicly funded healthcare system.

Rep. Randy Fine (R.-FL) responded to the report by stating, “If Ireland wants to start treating their people with Palestinian medicines, that’s their right.”

“Oh, wait…”

Last week, a furor arose in Italy after a doctor and nurse, employees of a public hospital, filmed themselves throwing Teva drugs in the garbage.

The video, published on social media, drew outrage from Italians.

Ynet quoted the comments of several Italian social media users, with one calling the video “a national disgrace,” writing: “This is not free expression—it’s fanaticism. Anyone who throws away life-saving drugs should not wear a medical uniform.” Another added, “I hope you never need one of Israel’s life-saving medical inventions.”

A third wrote, “We pay taxes for these drugs, and they treat them like garbage for social media likes.”

In the wake of the public ire, the Southeast Tuscany Health Authority said that it opened an internal inquiry and “reserves the right to take all necessary steps to protect its reputation and the professionalism of its staff.” It stressed that the filming of the video was carried out in the public hospital without approval.

The doctor and nurse later published a second video apologizing for their actions and claiming that they didn’t actually throw out any medications but had placed free samples, including supplements and wipes, in the garbage can and then immediately removed them.

“It was a symbolic gesture for peace,” they said. “We never intended to hurt anyone or involve our employer. We are truly sorry.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)