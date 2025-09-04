Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ARRESTED: Arab Who Said He Spit Into Ice Cream At Israeli Factory

The Arab and his Syrian interviewer laugh over his confession of spitting in the ice cream at an Israeli factory. (Screenshot)

The Arab man who said that he and his fellow Arab workers intentionally spit in the ice cream at the Israeli factory they work at was arrested on Thursday, according to a police statement.

Police officers from the Jerusalem District launched an investigation after a video of the Arab admitting his vile actions to a Syrian interviewer circulated on social media.

After progress in the investigation, the suspect, a resident of East Jerusalem in his 20s was arrested and transferred for questioning.

Arrest of the suspect. (Israel Police)

The police emphasized that “anyone who chooses to incite violence or behavior that could disrupt public order for racist or other motives should know that we are vigilant and will use all the tools and means at our disposal to locate, arrest, and bring him to justice.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

