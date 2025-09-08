Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 4 IDF Soldiers Killed In Hamas Ambush On Outskirts Of Gaza City

Four Israeli soldiers were killed early Monday morning when Hamas gunmen ambushed an IDF encampment on the outskirts of Gaza City, the IDF announced Monday evening.

According to an initial IDF investigation, a Hamas squad of three to four fighters infiltrated the Kafr Jabalia area at about 6 a.m., just as Israeli troops were returning from an overnight mission. The attackers reached a tank and opened fire on its commander, who was exposed through the open hatch. They then tossed an explosive device into the tank, killing the crew inside.

Troops in the encampment returned fire as the terrorists fled, though it remains unclear how many of the assailants were hit.

The fallen soldiers, all from the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, were identified as:

  • Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed hy”d, 20, of Tel Mond
  • Sgt. Amit Arye Regev hy”d, 19, of Modiin
  • Sgt. Gadi Cotal hy”d, 20, of Kibbutz Afikim

The name of a fourth soldier is being withheld pending family notification.

The army said a soldier from the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion was also moderately wounded in the attack.

