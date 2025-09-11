Nukhba Terrorist Admits: “Majority Of ‘Innocent Gazan Civilians’ Belong To Terror Groups

A Nukhba terrorist who was captured about two weeks ago provided the security establishment with an internal glimpse of life in Gaza.

In a recording published on Channel 14, the Nukbah terrorist admits that the majority of “innocent Gazan civilians” belong to terrorist organizations.

“About 70% of the residents of Gaza belong to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations, the most well-known organizations we have that control the area,” he said. “Everyone belongs to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”

It should be noted that the other 30% may belong to other terrorist organizations located in Gaza, including those affiliated with ISIS, the cruel Mujahideen Brigades terror group that abducted the Bibas family, H’yd, and other groups affiliated with the PFLP, DFLP, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

He added that he thinks that at least 70% of the residents of the Strip would immigrate to other countries if they were allowed: “If most people in Gaza had the chance to leave for Egypt, they wouldn’t care where they went—the real goal is simply to escape Hamas’s oppression here.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)