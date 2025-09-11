Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Nukhba Terrorist Admits: “Majority Of ‘Innocent Gazan Civilians’ Belong To Terror Groups

Hamas animals are deployed in Rafah ahead of the planned release of two among six Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

A Nukhba terrorist who was captured about two weeks ago provided the security establishment with an internal glimpse of life in Gaza.

In a recording published on Channel 14, the Nukbah terrorist admits that the majority of “innocent Gazan civilians” belong to terrorist organizations.

“About 70% of the residents of Gaza belong to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations, the most well-known organizations we have that control the area,” he said. “Everyone belongs to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”

It should be noted that the other 30% may belong to other terrorist organizations located in Gaza, including those affiliated with ISIS, the cruel Mujahideen Brigades terror group that abducted the Bibas family, H’yd, and other groups affiliated with the PFLP, DFLP, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

He added that he thinks that at least 70% of the residents of the Strip would immigrate to other countries if they were allowed: “If most people in Gaza had the chance to leave for Egypt, they wouldn’t care where they went—the real goal is simply to escape Hamas’s oppression here.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Military Police Raid The Homes Of Chareidi Hesder Students

Police Recover Rifle Used By “College-Age” Assassin in Charlie Kirk Murder as Manhunt Intensifies [VIDEO]

“We Will Never Forget”: America Honors The Nearly 3,000 Victims On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

TWENTY FOUR YEARS: See Footage Of Hatzolah On 9/11 At WTC; Hear The Horror On The Radio

“They Should Have Killed 50:” 2 Arab-Israeli Bus Drivers Arrested For Incitement After Ramot Terror Attack

Resident Warns: “Ramot Has Become A Target For Terrorists:” Calls On Municipality To Take Urgent Action

Were The Doha Strike Bombs Too Small? And Why Didn’t Israel Strike Hamas In Turkey?

Report: The Promises By Israel & US To Qatar Last Week

Poll: Mamdani Still Tops Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race, Even in a Head-to-Head Matchup

WATCH: Trump Mourns “Heinous Assassination” Of “Legendary Martyr” Charlie Kirk in Oval Office Address