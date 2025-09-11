WATCH: “If You Don’t Want Bombings In Doha, Why Do You Harbor Terrorists?”

Hillel Neuer, the executive director of UN Watch, delivered a powerful speech at the UN following condemnations of Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha by the worst violators of human rights around the world.

“Here at the United Nations in Geneva, after Iran, Libya, Algeria, Venezuela and others condemned Israel for bombing Hamas in Qatar, I just took the floor to deliver the following speech,” Neuer wrote. “Pakistan interrupted me in the middle.”

“Mr. President, we have heard a lot about international law—from the world’s worst violators of international law,” Neuer began. “It’s time to challenge the perpetrators. And so, we ask Qatar: If you don’t want targeted bombings against terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Terrorists who are still holding hostages, torturing them, and rejecting peace deals?”

“Why did you host Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Mashal, and Khalil al-Hayya in luxury hotels, from where they planned their terror?

“Why did you back Hamas’s Gaza coup in 2007? Why have you funneled billions since then, fueling their terror machine and empowering their five wars against Israel?

“Why did you blame Israel for October 7, absolving Hamas of massacring 1200 Israelis, Americans and others?

“Why is your state-owned Al Jazeera serving as the terror group’s non-stop propaganda arm? Why do you act as a mediator by day and a terror sponsor by night?

“Mr. President, the record shows: Qatar is a state sponsor of terror. The Gulf states said so in 2017, when they suspended ties with Qatar.

“Yesterday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel. But when the U.S. killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, the UN chief at the time celebrated that ‘justice has been done to such a mastermind of international terrorism.’ France called it a ‘victory for all democracies.’

“We ask both: how is this different?

“When Israel captured the Nazi Adolf Eichmann, rescued the hostages at Entebbe, and destroyed Saddam’s nuclear reactor, the U.N. condemned Israel.

“Each time, history vindicated Israel. And history shall remember the courage of those who acted and the disgrace of those who condemned.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)