Passaic County NJ Holds Community Security Meeting Ahead of Jewish High Holidays

In preparation for the upcoming Jewish High Holidays, community leaders, representatives of Hatzolah, Chaverim, and several local shuls met with law enforcement officials to discuss safety and security measures.

The meeting brought together the Passaic County Prosecutor, Sheriff, and area police chiefs, who pledged heightened security at critical sites throughout the holiday season. Officials emphasized their commitment to ensuring that residents can observe the Yomim Tovim with peace of mind.

Among the community leaders and elected officials in attendance were NJ State Assemblyman Gary Schaer, Passaic City Councilman Daniel Mayer, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo, Undersheriff George Rosenthal, Passaic County Sheriff Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, Passaic Police Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Schaer, and Clifton Police Department Captain Chris Stabile.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)