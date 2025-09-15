Good News for Student Visa Holders: Streamlined Entry at Ben Gurion Airport

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries and Chaim V’Chessed, an important improvement has been introduced to ease the entry of student visa holders into Israel.

Until now, all foreign passport holders arriving in Israel were required to stop at passport control, even after using the automatic scanning machines. By contrast, Israeli citizens were able to simply scan their passports at the machines and walk directly out, bypassing the counters.

This policy has now changed. Border Control has announced that holders of valid student visas will now be able to enjoy the same streamlined process as Israeli citizens. Upon scanning their passport at the automatic machines, student visa holders will receive a printed slip identifying them as visa holders. If the slip also says “VIP”, they may proceed directly to the exit gates, along with Israeli passport holders, without stopping at the counter.

Chaim V’Chessed welcomes this development, which is expected to significantly improve the arrival experience for thousands of yeshiva and seminary students. As with any new policy, there may be some initial confusion about the process. Travelers should check their printed slip carefully upon arrival. If it is marked “VIP,” simply present it to the agent at the exit and proceed via the Israeli passport holder line.

This improvement will make arrival in Israel smoother, faster, and far more pleasant for student visa holders.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)