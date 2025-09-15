Rothman: “The Chareidim Are Society’s Punching Bag”

MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, slammed Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara in an interview on Monday with Kol Chai Radio.

Radio host Avi Mimran mentioned the murder of Charlie Kirk in the US and asked if such incitement exists in Israel. Rothman warned, “Yes, and Gali Baharav-Miara allows incitement. She aids incitement against the right, calling it a so-called ‘effective’ protest. That’s a red line. The Supreme Court released Yolanda Yavor (a Tel Aviv University lecturer arrested for inciting against Netanyahu) after she incited murder.”

“This is violence to silence opinions. At Tel Aviv University they attacked me; professors supported it—there needs to be enforcement. This could be internal destruction.”

Mimran mentioned that the hatred of Chareidim unifies the left. Rothman agreed, saying, “Hatred unites communists, anti-religious people, Islamists, and the soft right. They don’t agree on anything except hatred for Chareidim. Chareidim are the punching bag of society.”

“I will introduce a bill to split the Attorney General’s role in the first week of the winter session,” he added. “If the Chareidim don’t support it, they are empowering persecution. This must pass—the Attorney General blocks policy, disrespects ministers…they don’t represent their voters if they don’t back this.”

The Chareidi parties are currently not voting with the coalition due to the government’s failure to advance a Chareidi draft law.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)