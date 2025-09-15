“May God Help Us”: Transcripts Reveal Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Plotting Strikes On Iran’s Nukes And Regime Collapse

Newly revealed transcripts from closed-door meetings of Israel’s security cabinet offer a rare window into the country’s calculus ahead of its June strikes on Iran, exposing deliberations that ranged from appeals for U.S. military support to attempts to destabilize Tehran’s regime and even kill Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Channel 13 reported Sunday that it had obtained extensive quotes from Israeli leaders and defense officials before and during the 12-day war, which began with surprise overnight strikes on June 13. The network will broadcast a full feature Tuesday, including an interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It did not say how it acquired the classified material.

In a June 12 bunker meeting near Jerusalem, Netanyahu told ministers Israel faced an existential threat. “If we don’t act, we simply won’t be here,” he said, warning that Iran had already enriched uranium sufficient for up to nine bombs. He urged striking nuclear scientists and command centers, adding, “May God help us.”

Senior military officials laid out objectives: destroy the Natanz nuclear facility, target figures tied to weaponization, and disrupt Tehran with mass strikes. But they acknowledged Israel lacked the capacity to penetrate the fortified Fordo site without U.S. bunker-buster munitions. “Fordo will be destroyed only if the U.S. attacks it,” one official said.

Transcripts show Israeli leaders worked aggressively to secure American assistance. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer described Netanyahu pressing President Donald Trump to provide aerial refueling planes and to consider a direct strike on Fordo. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured him support was being arranged.

By June 13, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reported “extraordinary achievements” from the opening wave, but added that American cooperation could accelerate the campaign: “If the U.S. cooperates with us, we can make the hit within 48 hours.”

While publicly Israel framed the operation around nuclear facilities, the transcripts indicate broader ambitions. Ministers debated striking Iran’s oil refineries and infrastructure to force civilian evacuations. Katz argued relocation would “destabilize the leader.” Netanyahu pushed to eliminate senior replacements after initial assassinations and to “keep searching for the leader” — meaning Khamenei.

“We’ll destroy dozens of buildings after evacuating civilians if Iran continues to target our civilians,” Katz said. Smotrich was blunter: Israel needed to “work on eliminating Khamenei.”

Officials anticipated massive retaliation. The Shin Bet warned of potential unrest in Israel’s mixed Jewish-Arab cities. Military assessments projected hundreds of rockets landing on Israeli targets, with dozens of accurate strikes on civilian areas.

Iran eventually launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and 1,100 drones at Israel, killing 31 people and wounding over 3,000. More than 13,000 were displaced.

By mid-June, defense officials began floating exit strategies. Netanyahu rejected the notion outright. “Stop talking about ending the war,” he told ministers. “We’re on the brink of victory. The public here is very strong.”

Channel 13 said its full report will detail further exchanges, including Israeli appeals to Trump to authorize a Fordo strike and Iran’s direct hit on Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)