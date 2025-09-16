Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BORO PARK: Shomrim Intel Leads to Arrest of Two Suspects in Necklace Robbery Tied to Citywide Crime Spree {VIDEO}

A fast-moving investigation led by Boro Park Shomrim has resulted in the dramatic capture of two suspects connected to a citywide necklace robbery pattern.

The saga began Thursday evening, when a terrified woman in Boro Park was targeted by a male and female duo in a vehicle, who robbed her of her necklace in what Shomrim later identified as part of a notorious Gypsy-style scam.

Within hours, the Shomrim intelligence division mobilized, meticulously reviewing surveillance cameras across the neighborhood and successfully tracing the suspects’ movements. Their relentless effort paid off when they identified the vehicle’s license plate, a critical piece of evidence that was swiftly relayed to the NYPD.

By Friday afternoon, the breakthrough came. Officers in the 109th Precinct in Queens spotted the suspect vehicle after a citywide BOLO (Be On the Lookout) was issued based on Shomrim’s intel. A takedown followed, resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a massive stash of jewelry inside the car.

Sources tell YWN that the pair is linked to an ongoing crime pattern spanning multiple boroughs, where unsuspecting victims have been targeted in nearly identical fashion. Authorities are now working to connect the dots and return stolen property to rightful owners.

Boro Park Shomrim praised the seamless collaboration with the NYPD that brought this crime spree to a screeching halt, crediting their volunteers’ tireless work and lightning-fast response for ensuring the suspects did not slip away.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

