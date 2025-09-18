5 Chareidi Women Injured In Accident In Gush Etzion; 2 Evacuated By IDF Helicopter

A serious traffic accident occurred on Thursday morning between two cars, both driven by Chareidi women, on Route 3670, near Meitzad and the yishuv of Pnei Kedem in Gush Etzion.

According to a statement from United Hatzalah of Yehudah and Shomron, the firefighters who arrived at the scene identified a serious traffic accident between two vehicles and a number of injured people. After conducting an initial assessment, they began rescuing one victim, a pregnant woman, who was trapped in the car, while working in cooperation with medical teams to provide medical treatment during the rescue.

Two women in their 30s were critically and seriously injured with chest and limb injuries and were evacuated from the scene in an IDF helicopter. Three others, in their 20s, were moderately and lightly injured with head and limb injuries and were evacuated by MDA ambulances.

United Hatzalah paramedics reported, “This was a very severe scene. We provided initial medical treatment to two women, about 35 years old, who were seriously injured and evacuated by IDF helicopter to the hospital. We also treated three additional victims in light to moderate condition, who were later evacuated to the hospital by ambulance for further care.”

A Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson added, “Firefighters arriving at the scene identified a serious traffic accident between two vehicles with several casualties. After conducting an initial assessment, the firefighters began extricating a trapped victim while working in coordination with medical teams to provide treatment during the rescue. Once the extrication was completed, firefighters carried out additional sweeps of the site and disconnected the vehicles’ power sources.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)