Macron Recognizes “State Of Palestine;” Trump: “I’ve Been On The Side Of Israel My Whole Life”

US President Donald Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday after Macron announced France’s recognition of a “State of Palestine” at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Macron’s annoucement came a day after the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal offically recognized “Palestine.”

Trump met with Macron on the sidelines of the GA. After Macron babbled his justification for rewarding terror by annoucing Frances’s recognition of the “State of Palestine,” reporters questioned Trump on his view.

Trump responded by saying: “What I have to say is that I’m on the side of Israel. I’ve been on the side of Israel really my whole life. And we’re going to find a solution that’s hopefully good for everyone.”

Trump also slammed the countries which unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state during his speech at the GA, saying they are rewarding Hamas for their horrible atrocities and encouraging further conflict.

