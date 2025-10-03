Mossad Confirms Role in Arrest of Hamas Cell in Germany Targeting Jewish Institutions

Israeli intelligence officials say they played a key role in thwarting a Hamas-linked terror plot on German soil, underscoring the reach of the Mossad’s European counterterrorism operations.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors in Germany announced the arrest of three men accused of preparing “a serious act of violence” on behalf of Hamas. Authorities say the suspects were actively working to procure firearms and ammunition since the summer, with plans to attack Israeli and Jewish institutions in Berlin and beyond.

“In the course of today’s arrests, various weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and several pistols, as well as a considerable amount of ammunition, were found,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The men — identified under German privacy laws only as Abed Al G., a German citizen; Wael F. M., a Lebanese national; and Ahmad I., also a German citizen — were arrested in coordinated raids across the capital.

The Mossad issued an unusual public confirmation of its role, saying the arrests were the result of “close coordination” with German intelligence and law enforcement. Israeli officials described the takedown as part of “an extensive Mossad effort throughout Europe” that has uncovered weapons caches and led to additional arrests of operatives suspected of plotting attacks.

German authorities have not specified which institutions were under threat, but said the suspects were tied to Hamas networks seeking to carry out assassinations.

The operation highlights a growing concern among European governments that Hamas and its affiliates are seeking to expand their operational footprint in Western countries.

