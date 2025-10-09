VP Vance Slams Chuck Schumer: “One Of The Most Famous Palestinians In The World!” [VIDEO]

Vice President JD Vance delivered a scathing speech during Thursday’s White House Cabinet meeting, lavishing praise on President Donald Trump while torching Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the ongoing government shutdown.

At the meeting, top administration officials took turns thanking Trump for his leadership. When it was Vance’s turn, he used the moment to credit Trump for “doing something different” and mock Schumer with one of Trump’s favorite jabs.

“Congratulations on yesterday,” Vance began, addressing the president. “For months, the fake news media attacked you, attacked the entire team, attacked your approach. The reason we’re here is because the president actually charted a different course with a different team.”

Then came the punchline. “Of course, the president — a New York real estate billionaire, one of the most famous New Yorkers in the world — has had a lot of interaction with people who are very pro-Israel,” Vance said. “He also, of course, knew one of the most famous Palestinians in the world, Chuck Schumer!” The room broke into laughter.

But Vance quickly shifted tone, blasting Schumer for what he called a “reckless refusal” to reopen the government.

“While Chuck Schumer brags about this being good for him, it’s causing real consequences for the American people,” Vance said. “There’s a low-income food program, the WIC program — my mom actually used it when I was a baby — that’s about to be cut off because Chuck Schumer won’t open the government.”

Vance also warned that the shutdown was threatening pay for U.S. troops and delaying veterans’ benefits. “We’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer is shutting down the U.S. government,” he said. “There are veterans’ benefits that are going to suffer. There are Americans that are going to suffer because Chuck Schumer refuses to do his job.”

The vice president went on to claim that “every single Republican except for Rand Paul” had voted to reopen the government and urged moderate Democrats to “come to their senses.”

“So while we’re celebrating this incredible success we’ve had on the world stage,” Vance concluded, “the country could be doing so much better if Chuck Schumer did his job and opened the government.”

