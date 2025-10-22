Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨DEVELOPING: Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau While In Los Angeles Calls For Massive Atzeres Tefilla In Eretz Yisroel [SEE VIDEO]

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau shlita, who is currently in Los Angeles on a special mission for Keren Olam HaTorah, received a detailed briefing after Shacharis regarding the arrests of yeshiva bochurim in Eretz Yisroel and moments ago placed a call to HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch to discuss the issue.

HaRav Landau opened by saying: “Shalom Aleichem. I heard that something terrible happened in Eretz Yisroel — yeshiva bochurim were arrested. It seems to me, and if this is also your opinion, that now is the time to hold a large public tefillah gathering. Such an event could help in every way. If you agree, then my view is that this is the right thing to do now.”

Following Maran Rav Landau’s directive, preparations are now underway for a massive tefillah gathering this coming Sunday.

As YWN reported earlier, three Yeshiva Bochrim were arrested overnight, including one Bochur who is currently sitting Shiva for his father who was Niftar suddenly after suffering a massive heart attack, leaving over an Almanah and 6 Yesomim.

