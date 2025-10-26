Israeli Defense Officials: Pakistan Likely to Join International Force to Stabilize Gaza

Israeli defense officials have reportedly told lawmakers that Pakistan is expected to contribute troops to an international stabilization force set to deploy in Gaza once the current ceasefire holds, marking the first Muslim-majority nation that would take part in such a mission.

According to a report by Ynet, members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee were briefed last week on the planned makeup of the multinational force, which will include troops from Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan.

While Indonesia has already announced its willingness to send peacekeeping forces and Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation, the inclusion of Pakistan had not previously been disclosed.

The International Stabilization Force is intended to oversee security and reconstruction efforts in Gaza following the end of the two-year war between Israel and Hamas. The force would reportedly operate under international supervision, with the aim of preventing a resurgence of terrorist activity while facilitating humanitarian recovery and civilian governance.

Neither the Israeli Defense Ministry nor officials from the participating countries have publicly commented on the reported Pakistani involvement. However, the potential deployment highlights growing international cooperation in the post-war reconstruction of Gaza — and could mark a significant diplomatic milestone for regional coordination in the Middle East peace framework.

